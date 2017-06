Steve Norton

Steve Norton was born and raised in Rosemary, Alta., where he grew up listening to Calgary radio. He enrolled the Broadcast Radio Program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 1990 and graduated in 1992.

He started his broadcasting career in the Frazier Valley, before moving on to BC’s southern interior and finally Vancouver Island. He returned to Alberta in 1998.”

Steve joined News Talk 770 in March, 1999.