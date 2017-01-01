Shelby Thom

South Okanagan Reporter

Shelby Thom is the South Okanagan correspondent for Global Okanagan based in Penticton, B.C.

She earned a Broadcast and Online journalism diploma from BCIT in 2012 and was awarded The Red 93.1 FM Canadian Talent Development Award for excellence in on-air talent, academic achievement and citizenship upon graduating with distinction.

Her broadcast career began shortly after as a journalist and anchor with CHNL Radio in Kamloops.

There she covered court and crime in the southern interior and produced the Jim Harrison public affairs program.

In 2014 she made the leap to a large news market as the night beat reporter for CKNW Radio in Vancouver before joining the highly-rated morning news program in 2016.

Shelby gained invaluable experience covering major stories including the 2014 education dispute and strike, Port Metro Vancouver chemical fire, North Shore floods, the Syrian refugee crisis and the fentanyl epidemic.

In 2015 she earned an RTDNA journalism award for best radio feature- large market.

Following a five year radio journalism career, Shelby is grateful for the opportunity to pursue the exciting world of television news with Global Okanagan.

In her spare time she enjoys travel, adventure, and practicing yoga.