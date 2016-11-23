Kris Laudien

RT @planetjanetyyc: At @GlobalCalgary to do a "Year in Politics" interview with @KrisLaudien. No parka today! Only needed my warm coat! -2°…
It's very likely Olympic Plaza will be getting a facelift and the bricks lining the plaza aren't in the plans.
Former Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Gary Doer was in Calgary Thursday offering insight and opinion to what a Donald Trump presidency will mean for Canada-U.S. relations.
The greenhouse industry employs over 4,000 people in the province and grower Albert Cramer believes it's time for the industry to start weighing the costs.