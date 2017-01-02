Jules Knox

Extreme cold warning issued for Regina. Wind chill values near -40 C this morning. Temperatures below seasonal the rest of the week #yqr
Rose-Anne Nightingale is speaking out against violence in Regina after her 17-year-old son was attacked with a machete. Continue reading →
Three women in an Indian Head care home have seen a lot of changes in their time. 101-year-old Roma Inglis, 102-year-old Ann Emerson and 101-year-old Mary Anaka have all celebrated New Year’s Day for more than a century. Continue reading →
Resolution runners hit Regina roads early Sunday morning to kick off the new year with an adrenaline rush. Approximately 200 people turned out for the five-kilometre race. Continue reading →
Regina’s first baby of the year arrived at 2:21 a.m. on January 1. Jaxtyn Carter Kinvig was born at Regina General Hospital nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, weighing in at 7 pounds, 9 ounces. Continue reading →
Holiday spending is winding down, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still bills to pay. If you’re dreading that January credit card bill there are some ways to make handling your debt easier. Continue reading →
Love it or hate it, for many people Friday started with a morning workout that involved shovelling snow. Six centimetres of snow fell overnight in Regina, creating icy conditions on the roads and causing many accidents throughout the day. Continue reading →
Even the snow plows are getting stuck in Estevan. The city is still struggling to dig out its streets as it braces for more snow on the way. The city was about 70 per cent finished plowing its roads after an initial snowfall in late November when it got hit again, Lynn Ginnis, the city foreman for Estevan’s roads, said. Continue reading →
Baby beavers, great horned owls and a white-faced ibis are just some of the animals rescued around Regina in 2016. Continue reading →
As the clock counts down to Christmas, last minute shoppers are hitting stores for the final rush. “It’s definitely on,” said Shyanna Pfeifer, a shopper. “It’s crazy, it’s packed, people honking, not paying attention. It’s just crazy.” Continue reading →
A Saskatchewan family remembers Howard Willemson, who fought for a ban on asbestos but died before it was announced. He died of an asbestos-related cancer in 2012, but his stepson Jesse Todd carried on his cause. Continue reading →
One of the world’s biggest ecological crises is in Saskatchewan’s own backyard, but according to conservationists, few people in the province are aware of the scope of the problem. Continue reading →
A 49-year-old woman is not facing criminal charges after a suspicious item was found at the Regina airport Monday morning. Continue reading →
While many people took the weekend to hide from the cold weather, there are some who couldn’t, like gas pump attendants and construction workers. Continue reading →
Temperatures throughout southern Saskatchewan are hovering in the minus twenties, with frigid wind chills hitting 40 below and colder in some areas. Continue reading →
Crews are still cleaning a toppled train after 23 cars went off the tracks near Craven, Sask. on Friday. Continue reading →