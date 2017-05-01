Alexander Quon

Online Producer/Reporter

Alexander Quon joined the Global News Halifax team in early 2017.

Born and raised in Regina, Sask., Alexander has spent the last few years on the east coast attending the University of King’s College School of Journalism, eventually obtaining a bachelor of journalism and master of journalism degree.

He first began his career as volunteer writer for The Sheaf, the undergraduate newspaper at the University of Saskatchewan. After four years, Alexander decided to attempt to make a career as a professional journalist and made the move to Halifax.

Prior to working with Global Halifax, he got his start as a freelance journalist, with his pieces appearing in regional and national outlets. A brief stint at CBC’s investigative unit capped off his short freelance career.

When not in the newsroom you can find Alexander on Twitter or reading a good book. His interests lie in politics, crime and data driven investigative journalism.